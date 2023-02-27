Ron DeSantis signs bill revoking Disney's self-governing power

(FOX NEWS) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law that ends Disney’s self-governing power and puts the media giant under the control of a state board.

"Since the 1960s, they’ve enjoyed privileges unlike any company or individual in the state of Florida has ever enjoyed," DeSantis said at a news conference held at a firehouse minutes away from Disney World. "They had exemptions from laws that everyone else had to follow. They were able to get huge amounts of benefits without paying their fair share of taxes."

Before signing the legislation, DeSantis told attendees to check their watches so that they know "what time the corporate kingdom came to an end."

