A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Rush to judgment: Conservative talkradio splinters in post-Limbaugh era

One major shift is the rise of personalities who aren't wed to the Republican party line

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2023 at 11:22am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Rush Limbaugh (Video screenshot courtesy RushLimbaugh.com)

Rush Limbaugh (Video screenshot courtesy RushLimbaugh.com)

(AXIOS) -- Rush Limbaugh's death two years ago this week left a void in conservative media that younger, more versatile contenders are still trying to fill.

Why it matters: Today, no one radio host commands the same level of power and influence that Limbaugh did, but a number of new voices are emerging — blending the reach of traditional and digital platforms — and collectively proving to be more powerful in shaping conservative opinion for younger audiences.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The world is changing and there are questions as to how Limbaugh, had he lived and remained healthy — based upon his mindset and his approach to the business — would have remained as pertinent as he was," said Michael Harrison, the longtime editor and publisher of TALKERS, a radio trade publication.

TRENDING: What are Judeo-Christian values?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'New Inquisition': Catholic leader demands probe into FBI memo
Rush to judgment: Conservative talkradio splinters in post-Limbaugh era
Shock poll: Incredibly low number of DEMOCRATS want Biden as party leader
Pork placed outside Jewish student's dorm, mezuzahs torn down at college
'Dangerous and un-American': Lawmaker rips families with 'a married mom and dad'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×