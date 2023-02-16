Russia demands U.S. prove it didn't bomb Nord Stream pipelines

It was only months ago that Russia's Nord Stream pipelines, to deliver gas to Europe and other points, were bombed underwater, putting them out of commission.

Now Russia is demanding that the U.S. prove it didn't do it.

The Washington Examiner reported Russia "called on the United States" to prove its non-involvement.

"We qualify the incident as an act of international terrorism that requires a comprehensive and independent investigation," Igor Girenko, of the Russian Embassy to the U.S., said in the report.

TRENDING: Sam Smith's Satan-worshiping Grammy performance hit with myriad of FCC complaints

"It wouldn't hurt if the U.S., which claims the monopoly on the truth, shifted from empty accusations directed at us to the matter at hand and at least try to prove it wasn't involved in the destruction of the gas pipelines," he charged.

Triggering the demand was a report posted on Substack by famed investigative reporter Seymour Hersh that Joe Biden actually ordered the bombing – despite Biden's repeated claims that he didn't.

Hersh, a Pulitzer-winner who uncovered the My Lai massacre in Vietnam, said an inside source informed him U.S. Navy divers, last June while operating under the cover of a "widely publicized" NATO exercise called BALTOPS22, "planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipes."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Did the U.S. bomb the Nord Stream pipelines? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (12 Votes) 8% (1 Votes)

The report explains the confirmation comes from "a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning."

Two of the lines, known as Nord Stream 1, were supplying Germany and other points in Western Europe with "cheap Russian natural gas," the report said.

A second pair, Nord Stream 2, were not operating yet.

The White House claimed the report was wrong.

But Hersh reported Biden and his foreign policy team had been "hostile" to the pipelines for a long time, largely because of the revenue being provided to Russia.

He explained Washington viewed the gas supply route to be a way of providing huge profits to Russia – and Putin's agenda.

He said, "Nord Stream 1 was dangerous enough, in the view of NATO and Washington, but Nord Stream 2, whose construction was completed in September of 2021, would, if approved by German regulators, double the amount of cheap gas that would be available to Germany and Western Europe. The second pipeline also would provide enough gas for more than 50 percent of German's annual consumption. Tensions were constantly escalating between Russia and NATO, backed by the aggressive foreign policy of the Biden administration."

Biden, in fact, had publicly threatened earlier to make sure the pipeline was halted.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].