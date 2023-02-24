A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTHE FINAL FRONTIER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Russia sends ship to space station to rescue 'stranded crew'

Empty capsule set to dock orbiting lab on Sunday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Russia launched an uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft on Friday for a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts after their original ride back to Earth was damaged by a micrometeoroid impact while parked at the International Space Station in December.

The rescue plan was announced last month. The empty rescue capsule, Soyuz MS-23, blasted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan early Friday morning and is set to dock at the orbiting lab on Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were supposed to return to Earth in March, but when Prokopyev and Petelin were preparing for a spacewalk in mid-December, they noticed liquid coolant particles spraying from the docked Soyuz capsule. The spacewalk was canceled, and NASA and Roscosmos later determined the damaged capsule was too dangerous to return the trio.

TRENDING: Balloon Popper One

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's secretary of state dismisses report of 'low stockpiles' as U.S. funnels weapons to Ukraine
Russia sends ship to space station to rescue 'stranded crew'
Retirees lost 23% of their 401(k) savings in 2022
Bernie Sanders is pushing Biden to expand Social Security – and hike taxes in the process
Environmental scientists en route to Ohio all killed in plane crash
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×