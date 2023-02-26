'Safeguards against beheading' now hit the market

Diversity is when there are a multitude of perspectives that are available in a society.

In recent years, that, frankly, has meant a multitude of pro-Islamic statements, comments and agendas.

In many nations, like the United Kingdom, where the Muslim population is surging, there have developed no-go zones where even local police fear to tread.

Now there's a company proposing to profit from the growth in the Muslim population, in this case in France.

Robert Spencer at Jihad Watch notes in a brief report that a French clothing maker "offers 'anti-knife neck guards' and other safeguards against beheading."

He reported, "Sign of the times," and he quoted the Quran, where it states, "When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks ..."

"Celebrate diversity! It is France’s commitment to that alleged virtue that has given rise to this line of clothing. If your nation and civilization is being destroyed, you might as well make a profit off its destruction," he explained.

He then links to Kamouflages.com, where the neck protecters and other products are being sold.

One product is described, in French, as "anti-knife protection (neck-collarbone) black or camouflage."

It's about $50.



