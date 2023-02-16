A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WHEN THE EARTH MOVES
Samaritan's Purse opens 52-bed emergency field hospital in Turkey

'Survivors are in shock – they need our help'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:04pm
Turkey earthquake (video screenshot)

Turkey earthquake (video screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Samaritan’s Purse, the Christian humanitarian relief organization led by evangelist Franklin Graham, has opened a 52-bed emergency field hospital in Antakya, Turkey, after two deadly earthquakes struck the nation last week.

“It is cold there, and survivors are in shock – they need our help,” Graham said in a statement.

As Christian Headlines previously reported, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, followed by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake some 10 hours later.

