Samaritan's Purse opens 52-bed emergency field hospital in Turkey

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Samaritan’s Purse, the Christian humanitarian relief organization led by evangelist Franklin Graham, has opened a 52-bed emergency field hospital in Antakya, Turkey, after two deadly earthquakes struck the nation last week.

“It is cold there, and survivors are in shock – they need our help,” Graham said in a statement.

As Christian Headlines previously reported, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, followed by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake some 10 hours later.

