San Francisco liberals rush to defense of fentanyl-dealing illegal immigrants

(FREE BEACON) – Liberals are attacking a San Francisco lawmaker’s plan to deport fentanyl-dealing illegal aliens, arguing it would make immigrant communities distrust the city.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey on Tuesday introduced legislation that would amend San Francisco’s "sanctuary city" laws to make illegal immigrants caught dealing fentanyl eligible for deportation, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Experts say most of the fentanyl in San Francisco, which has killed more than 1,400 residents since 2020, is dealt by illegal immigrants from Honduras.

The bill’s rationale seems lost on progressives, who rushed to condemn Dorsey for his proposal. University of San Francisco migration law professor Bill Hing told the Chronicle the proposal would have a "chilling effect" on all immigrants and that the city "should not be in the business of facilitating the deportation of its residents."

