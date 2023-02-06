A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School to host lunchtime screening of graphic trans film with full-frontal nudity

'This is not a new norm that we cannot accept'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2023 at 1:44pm
(Image by Amit Kumar from Pixabay)

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

A California high school’s feminist club plans to show a documentary featuring full-frontal male nudity, according to Parents Defending Education, a parental rights in education group.

The Feminism and Activism Club of Davis Senior High School is screening “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen,” which details the experiences and stories of transgender people, on Feb. 6 and 8 with a discussion about the documentary after, according to Parents Defending Education. The film to be shown in the school features full-frontal nudity and language such as “f***,” “di**s” and “ti*s,” according to Common Sense Media.

“It wasn’t long ago that parents knew with near certainty that their children would not be watching a film during the school day that included full frontal male nudity,” Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Not anymore. This is not a new norm that we cannot accept. This film is being shown by a school sponsored club for minors and there need to be guardrails. The ideological nature of this film coupled with the nudity should disqualify it from being shown to students at school during lunch.”

The film is set to be screened during students’ lunch period and it is unclear if parents had to give permission for their student to view the film at school, Parents Defending Education reported. The club’s Instagram post announcing the event has since been deleted.

In December, the school district partnered with a parental group to put on a lecture for parents on raising transgender children. Rachel Pepper, the author of the book “The Transgender Child: A Handbook For Parents And Professionals,” gave a lecture on “gender terminology” and how to offer “understanding” to “gender diverse children and teens.”

Are educators intentionally perverting the minds of America's youth?

A coalition of parents rallied against the lecture and the presence of “gender ideology” within the school district in January. Parents protested with signs that said “loving parents don’t support gender ideology” and “Democrats against experimenting on kids.”

The Feminism and Activism Club, Davis Senior High School and Davis Unified School District did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

