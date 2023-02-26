School pays up big-time for attacking professor's personal beliefs

A university in Texas has agreed to pay $165,000 for one official's attack on a professor's personal beliefs.

The issue involved the concept of "microaggressions," the ideology that statements such as "America is a melting pot" and "I believe the most qualified person should get the job" are somehow attacks on "minority groups."

A report from the Alliance Defending Freedom explained the case involved Nathaniel Hiers, who was working at the time at the University of North Texas.

He found promotional flyers condemning those thoughts and statements that some faction of the faculty apparently considered "microaggressions" in the faculty lounge.

TRENDING: Euthanasia and assisted suicide surging in 2 nations

The ADF reported, "Dr. Hiers thoroughly disagrees with the concept of 'microaggressions' as expressed on the flyers. In fact, he believes the concept of 'microaggressions' hurts diversity and tolerance. Dr. Hiers believes that encouraging people to view unintentional comments as attacks leads them to assume the worst in others and to view themselves as perpetual victims. In addition, he feels that the concept of 'microaggressions' suppresses meaningful debate by falsely characterizing honest viewpoints as attacks on minority groups."

The ADF said, "Colleges and universities are supposed to be places where students and faculty can respectfully discuss and debate important ideas. But today, many campuses have become nothing more than echo chambers where only one side of a given argument is tolerated."

When Hiers returned to the lounge later and saw the flyers still there, he wrote, jokingly, on a nearby chalkboard, "Please don’t leave garbage lying around."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is free speech dead at most U.S. colleges? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (32 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The head of the school's math department was enraged, dispatching a picture of the message to all the department's members and demanding, "Would the person who did this please stop being a coward and see me in the chair’s office immediately. Thank you."

Hiers responded, explain it was not "cowardly" to poke fun at political agendas, and that he should be able to express his opinion just like those who left the political flyers there.

The department chief "pressured" Hier to apologize but he said he didn't think he needed to do that. The chief also suggested "diversity" training, and Hier said he was not interested.

Then the chief fired Hiers.

"Dr. Hiers sent an email to the chair asking why he had been fired, and the chair gave several reasons, all related to the chalkboard message. He told Dr. Hiers he was firing him because he would not recant his beliefs or attend diversity training, and he said Dr. Hiers’ decision to write his message on the chalkboard was 'not compatible with the values of this department,'" the ADF explained.

A lawsuit followed, and when a federal judge said the school probably violated Hiers' First Amendment rights, school officials settled the case by paying $165,000.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].