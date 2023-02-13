A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scientists: Fish can recognize themselves in photos

'Using a mental image of the self-face comparable to humans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2023 at 8:20pm
(Photo by David Clode on Unsplash)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A team of researchers has found that fish recognize themselves from a picture. A research team led by Prof. Masanori Kohda from the Graduate School of Science at the Osaka Metropolitan University has shown that researchers found that the determining factor was not seeing their own body but seeing their face.

Humans readily distinguish between photographs of both familiar – including the self – and unknown people by referring to mental images of faces. We have a mental image of our own faces and recognize our mirror reflection via self-face recognition.

Some animals have the capacity for mirror self-recognition (MSR), but implications for self-awareness remain controversial. “Here, we show that cleaner fish, known to scientists as Labroides dimidiatus, likely recognize their own mirror image using a mental image of the self-face comparable to humans. Cleaner fish maintain cleanliness in fish tanks by consuming parasites and dead skin, thereby serving as housekeepers for other fish species,” the researchers said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







