Scientists inject fish with alligator DNA to create mutant creatures that live longer

(THE SUN) – Scientists have put alligator DNA in catfish to make them live longer.

Millions of fish are harvested across the world each year, but nearly half are killed due to diseases. However, studies have found that by inserting alligator genes into catfish, their survival chances increase by fivefold.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The gene, dubbed cathelicidin, contains properties that protect reptiles from infections when wounded.

TRENDING: Stunner: Bishop calls cops because Christian man holds biblical beliefs!

Read the full story ›