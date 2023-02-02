A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Scientists inject fish with alligator DNA to create mutant creatures that live longer

Gene protects reptiles from infections when wounded

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Channel catfish (Pixabay)

Channel catfish (Pixabay)

(THE SUN) – Scientists have put alligator DNA in catfish to make them live longer.

Millions of fish are harvested across the world each year, but nearly half are killed due to diseases. However, studies have found that by inserting alligator genes into catfish, their survival chances increase by fivefold.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The gene, dubbed cathelicidin, contains properties that protect reptiles from infections when wounded.

TRENDING: Stunner: Bishop calls cops because Christian man holds biblical beliefs!

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Germany considering national missile defense shield after escalation with Russia
Britons face £300 fine for burning wood to keep warm
India set to crank up coal power to meet soaring demand
Biden moves against religious rights in fight over providing contraceptives
Scientists inject fish with alligator DNA to create mutant creatures that live longer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×