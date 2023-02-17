Scientists 'switch off' autism symptoms using $3 epilepsy drug

(NEW YORK POST) – Scientists are reporting a breakthrough discovery: A $3-per-pill epilepsy drug may be used to “switch off” autism symptoms in mice, according to a new peer-reviewed study published Tuesday in Molecular Psychiatry journal.
Autism spectrum disorder is a complex developmental condition that impacts how an estimated 5.4 million (2.2% of) adults – and one in 44 children – in the United States perceives and socializes with others. It is often accompanied by abnormalities such as epilepsy or hyperactivity, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
A team of experts at Germany’s Hector Institute for Translational Brain Research found that the medication lamotrigine — an anti-seizure drug first approved for use in the US in 1994 – was able to curb behavioral and social problems linked to the disorder.
