A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Scientists 'switch off' autism symptoms using $3 epilepsy drug

Autism spectrum disorder impacts at least 5.4 million adults

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2023 at 2:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – Scientists are reporting a breakthrough discovery: A $3-per-pill epilepsy drug may be used to “switch off” autism symptoms in mice, according to a new peer-reviewed study published Tuesday in Molecular Psychiatry journal.

Autism spectrum disorder is a complex developmental condition that impacts how an estimated 5.4 million (2.2% of) adults – and one in 44 children – in the United States perceives and socializes with others. It is often accompanied by abnormalities such as epilepsy or hyperactivity, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A team of experts at Germany’s Hector Institute for Translational Brain Research found that the medication lamotrigine — an anti-seizure drug first approved for use in the US in 1994 – was able to curb behavioral and social problems linked to the disorder.

TRENDING: Bruce Willis' family announces diagnosis of 'cruel disease'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Don Lemon absent from 'CNN This Morning' after sexist rant
San Francisco Bay Area housing market crashes, prices plunge 35% from crazy peak
Bank of America strategist: 'This is not your typical recession'
Credit card debt soars to new record as high inflation squeezes Americans
Major newspaper suggests you should stop eating to save money
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×