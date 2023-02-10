Secret Service spills reports on Hunter Biden's 'lost' gun scandal

Just one of the lesser scandals generated by Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is his apparent illegal statement when he bought a handgun.

The New York Post reported that in October 2018 Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, allegedly tossed Hunter’s .38-caliber revolver in a dumpster outside a grocery store in Wilmington, Del.

Hallie, who had been married to Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden, reportedly claimed in text messages that she was afraid her boyfriend would "use" the gun, the report said.

The issue is that when Hunter bought the gun he stated he was not using illegal drugs, even though that happened at the height of his self-admitted drug bingeing.

TRENDING: Perv-pandering to the walking dead

Now government watchdog Judicial Watch has reported getting 487 pages of records from the U.S. Secret Service regarding that scandal.

The watchdog noted that Secret Service officials openly discussed media reports of the agency's involvement, with one finding it "odd" the Secret Service was involved at all.

It's because Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were not getting Secret Service protection at the time.

Another official noted, "Maybe we were asked for a favor?"

Are Hunter Biden's scandals getting too numerous to cover up? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (29 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Judicial Watch said it is looking into "whether and how the Secret Service intervened for Hunter Biden in an incident involving a gun allegedly owned by him. In September 2022, Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for records or communications about the reported purchase, possession, and disposal of a firearm owned by Hunter Biden found in a Delaware dumpster in October 2018."

The details about the scandal were passed back and forth among Secret Service officials, with one commenting, "Oh dear…"

The responses included one that said, "It’s kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS [Secret Service] protection at the time? Hmmm," and another that said, "Maybe we were asked for a favor?"

Secret Service officials notified about the events included James Henry, then in charge of the Philadelphia office, Michael D'Ambrosio, assistant director, Steven Stanford, deputy assistant, and Leonza Newsome III, deputy director.

The agency did confirm agents "visited StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply and asked to take possession of the paperwork Hunter had filled out to purchase a gun there. The FBI also had some involvement in the investigation."

But the agency also released a statement about the same time that its agents "had no involvement" in the situation.

The gun shop operators have reported federal officials asked for the paperwork regarding the gun sale.

At one point, a Politico report said it was "curious" that Secret Service agents tried to take control of the paperwork from the gun purchase.

Further, Judicial Watch reported, text messages from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop confirmed, "She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens [sic]. Then told me it was my problem to deal with."

Tom Fitton, of Judicial Watch, pointed out, "These new documents suggest that one can’t take at face value the Secret Service’s denial that it wasn’t involved in the Hunter Biden gun cover-up."

National Review reported when Hunter Biden answered "no" to the question, "Are you an unlawful user of,or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?" he may have committed a felony.

The question was part of a background check in order for him to purchase the gun.

The report confirmed, "Hunter Biden has battled drug addiction through much of his adult life, and was discharged from the Navy in 2014 after failing a drug test. The president’s son was stopped by police with a crack pipe in his car in 2017, and an assailant aimed a gun at him while he was trying to purchase cocaine in Los Angeles in 2016."

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].