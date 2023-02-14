Senator: Biden 'probably' not telling 'whole truth' about spy balloon, other objects shot down

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said Monday that President Joe Biden “probably” wasn’t telling “the whole truth” about a series of objects shot down since Feb. 4, including a Chinese spy balloon.

“Are the Bidens telling the truth about this stuff? Because I watched this, the first big balloon over Montana and so I don’t think they told anybody the truth,” Fox Business host Larry Kudlow asked Wicker. “I don’t know why it took a week to get this thing down. We should have either shot it down, or captured it, brought it down.”

“Not the whole truth,” Wicker responded.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana said the Department of Defense did not brief him on the balloon until after it flew near Malmstrom Air Force Base, where intercontinental ballistic missiles are located.

Air Force fighters shot down the spy balloon after it transited across the United States and flew near sensitive sites, including bases housing intercontinental ballistic missiles and B-2 stealth bombers. Three other objects were shot down in the last four days, one over northern Alaska Friday, one over Canada Saturday and one near Michigan Sunday.

Wicker vowed to press the Biden administration over the incidents and criticized Biden for not dealing with the spy balloon earlier.

“In a setting where we can ask the penetrating questions, we’ll do our best to get to the whole truth and to the extent it is not classified, we’ll let you know,” Wicker said. “Also got to say this, Larry, I love the people of Montana. There are a lot of good folks there and I know you wouldn’t want us to be careless with their lives. There are places in the Rockies this could have been shot down without endangering anybody.”

A Chinese scholar from a Chinese Communist Party-controlled organization told a Chinese state-run media outlet that the objects shot down since Friday morning were not Chinese, while the country’s foreign minister claimed the United States sent at least ten spy balloons over the country since January.

The White House and Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

