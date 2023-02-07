'Serious breach': Greene calls for probe of info withheld from Trump

Following news that officials in the military may have withheld from President Trump word of Chinese spy-balloon incursions into U.S. airspace during his presidency, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for an investigation.

Just the News reports Greene wants to know the details of why Trump said he had not been told of incursions, and why the Biden administration alleges they happened while Trump was in office.

Her concerns included the suggestion that someone may have been depriving the commander in chief of information he should have had.

The report said, "Greene indicated that the president would have likely been aware of such events had they transpired and suggested his professed ignorance of such balloon activities may indicate that the Pentagon withheld security information from the commander-in-chief."

"If it's true the Pentagon purposely did NOT tell President Trump of Chinese Spy Balloons during his administration then we had a serious breach in command during the Trump admin," she explained, on social media. "The POTUS is the Commander in Chief. We must investigate and hold accountable those who broke rank."

Just the News documented that Greene, in her position on the House Oversight Committee, is in a position to likely make the review happen.

The report said, "Former Trump administration officials, including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, have all denied claims that Chinese air balloons entered U.S. airspace during the Trump administration."

The Biden administration, however, claims that that happened, and explained that the incursions were not "discovered" until after Trump left the White House.

WND reported this week the controversy is over the spy balloons from China that have been floating over the U.S. over the last week. The U.S. military shot one down.

A report at the Gateway Pundit revealed a detail that should alarm Americans: Military leaders knew about the balloons while Trump was in office but withheld the information from the commander in chief.

The report explains it was U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., who was interviewed by Stuart Varney on the Fox Business Network.

Waltz said current Pentagon officials briefed him over the weekend and said Chinese spy balloons crossed over Texas and Florida during the Trump years.

The report continued, "Waltz then dropped this bomb. Rep. Waltz said that Gen. James Mattis was secretary of defense at the time and decided not to inform President Trump because the Pentagon thought Trump was 'too provocative and aggressive!'"

Explained the Gateway Pundit report, "This is a treason if true. Mattis put the U.S. in danger, offered comfort to the enemy, allowed Chinese spying on U.S. installations, and then hid this from his superiors, including the president of the United States."

The report suggested members of Congress should be calling on Mattis to testify – under oath."

Waltz's comments included, "My office has been briefed by the office of the Secretary of Defense of the current Pentagon that it happened over Florida, it happened over Texas, and that it’s happened before. We have more detailed questions but what is unclear, Stuart, at this point is, did the Pentagon under the Trump administration brief the Trump White House and give them the option to take action or did they decide not to brief them for whatever reason? And there is some speculation, I talked to Trump administration officials over the weekend, that the Pentagon deliberately did it because they thought Trump would be too provocative and too aggressive. So that’s what we need to get to the bottom of and one person that I’m waiting to hear from that we haven’t heard from that list is former Secretary of Defense, Gen. Mattis who was the secretary during this time period. What did he know and what did he decide to pass on and brief to the president."

A report from Fox News said that Biden administration officials claimed they "discovered" that the balloons had crossed the U.S. during Trump's administration "after" Trump left office.

