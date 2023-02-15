Shock poll: Incredibly low number of DEMOCRATS want Biden as party leader

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

A poll released Tuesday shows that only 12% of Democrats want President Joe Biden to be the leader of their party.

Members of the Democratic Party were asked who they thought the leader of their party was, as well as who they would like the party leader to be, according to the AP/NORC poll. Only 12% of Democrats want Biden to be the face of the party, and even though he is the president, just 41% considered him the current leader of the Democratic Party.

When asked who Democrats think should be the party leader, 37% could not answer.

When asked who the leader of the Democratic Party actually is, 7% said Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, tying them for second behind Biden.

When asked who they want the leader to be, Democrats allotted 5% to the New York Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, tying them for second behind Biden.

The poll also surveyed Republicans with the same questions, and most of them couldn’t provide an answer to who their party leader currently is, with former President Donald Trump garnering only 18%.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scored 22% of Republicans when they were asked who they prefer the party leader to be, followed closely by Trump, with 20%.

The poll surveyed 1,068 adults across the country, and had a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points. It was taken from Jan. 26 – 30.

