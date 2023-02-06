Shocking lack of compliance: Court's money handling 'outside the law'

An audit of the Administrative Office of Courts for the state of Alabama has found a shocking lack of compliance with state law regarding the handling of money.

For example, the audit by the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts found money "not appropriated by the legislature" was spent of judicial education.

And fees were charged for written and oral foreign language court interpreters "without statutory authority."

And $8,600 in sick leave was paid to a worker who quit.

TRENDING: Taylor Swift's perverted Christianity: Sodomy is good, protecting babies is awful

And various accounts and funds were "not disclosed" to the examiners.

And the division paid for "non-educational items" that generally would "be unallowable."

And 65 professional services contracts totaling $4.2 million were not submitted to the Contract Review Permanent Legislative Oversight Committee.

And per diem payments were paid to 10 workers "when their actual and necessary expenses (hotel and meals) were provided."

Do governments across America care that they're wasting taxpayer money? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (1 Votes) 94% (15 Votes)

According to a report from Courthouse News, it was an "unusually long list of irregularities" uncovered in the audit period from 2017 through 2022.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"According to the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, inconsistencies with state law included a nonprofit fund used in part to purchase alcohol, entertainment, swag and commemorative materials for judicial conferences, an undisclosed amount of credit card purchases without accompanying documentation, a lack of financial controls over several salary transactions and more than 60 contracts worth more than $4 million that were not scrutinized by a legislative contract review committee," the report said.

The report explained the state's system: "Alabama has a unified state judicial system where the Administrative Office of the Courts, or AOC, is responsible for the financial oversight and administration of 41 judicial circuits covering all 67 counties, as well as hundreds of municipal courts."

Key to the concerns were expenditures from the judicial college fund, which is to provide training and education programs.

"Yet the audit determined money in the fund, whether it was public or private, was also used to purchase 'alcoholic beverages, excursions and other entertainment such as DJs, social events, party supplies and rentals, gift cards, door prizes, shirts, tumblers, totes, flowers, trophies and plaques,' among other things," the report said.

The audit report noted the court system should "ensure all monies collected are paid into the state treasury or deposited in an approved state depository to the credit of the general fund of the state of Alabama or to the credit of a special fund if the latter is allowed by law."

And it should charge only fees "that have been statutorily authorized."

State Sen. Greg Albritton, in the Courthouse News report, promised lawmakers would be reviewing the situation "and finding ways that we can exercise our appropriate authority where needed."

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].