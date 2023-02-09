A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Smithsonian apologizes for kicking out students wearing pro-life hats

After federal lawsuit filed against the museum on behalf of 9 children and 3 parents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2023 at 8:48pm
(Image by Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- A Smithsonian museum has apologized to a group of Catholic students and their chaperones for reportedly asking the group to leave the National Air and Space Museum because they were wearing blue caps with a pro-life message embroidered on them.

The apology comes after the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) filed a federal lawsuit against the museum last week on behalf of nine students and three parents.

According to the 20-page complaint, the students from Our Lady of the Rosary School in Greenville, South Carolina, were in Washington, D.C. to participate in the March for Life on Jan. 20. After the annual march, the group of students decided to visit the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

