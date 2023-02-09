Smithsonian apologizes for kicking out students wearing pro-life hats

(CBN NEWS) -- A Smithsonian museum has apologized to a group of Catholic students and their chaperones for reportedly asking the group to leave the National Air and Space Museum because they were wearing blue caps with a pro-life message embroidered on them.

The apology comes after the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) filed a federal lawsuit against the museum last week on behalf of nine students and three parents.

My daughter just called from DC a dozen kids from Greenville just got kicked out of the Air & Space Museum for wearing Pro Life hats.They were told to remove their hats or leave. Daughter told man they had to wear to find each other in crowd. KICKED OUT for refusing to remove! pic.twitter.com/5RSJp2ccGi — Move to South Carolina (@KihneSheila) January 20, 2023

According to the 20-page complaint, the students from Our Lady of the Rosary School in Greenville, South Carolina, were in Washington, D.C. to participate in the March for Life on Jan. 20. After the annual march, the group of students decided to visit the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

