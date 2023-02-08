'Smoking gun': Burisma asked Hunter Biden to end corruption probe, and Joe did

As vice president, Joe Biden boasted about how he threatened Ukraine officials with the loss of American financial help if they didn't fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, a gas company, for corruption.

That was the same company paying his son, Hunter, thousands of dollars per week to be on its board, in an industry where he had no experience.

Here is Joe Biden making a public record of his threat:

Now a report called a "smoking gun" from Gateway Pundit notes that Burisma had asked Hunter Biden to work on ending the investigation.

The report explains, "In his own words, with cameras rolling, Joe Biden described how he threatened the Ukrainian President and said that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if Ukraine didn’t immediately fire the prosecutor investigating Burmisa Holdings.

"Joe’s son Hunter was on the Board of Burisma making tens of thousands a month for doing nothing but 'fixing things,'" the report said.

Biden's actual threat: "I said, 'You're not getting the billion dollars. I said you're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: We're leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.

"Well, son of a b----, he got fired."

The Gateway Pundit noted, "We have now uncovered an email thread on Hunter’s laptop where Burisma asked Hunter to use his influence to end the Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation into the company. "

The report explained Burisma asked Hunter, in 2014, about how to "stop an investigation."

The company said, "We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions…"

It was early in 2016 that Joe Biden had the prosecutor, Victor Shokin, fired.

