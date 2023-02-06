A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Smoking gun: Judge issues major ruling on guns and marijuana users

Have a constitutional right to own firearms

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2023 at 7:27pm
(Photo by Seth Doyle on Unsplash)

(Photo by Seth Doyle on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- U.S. District Judge Patrick Wyrick in Oklahoma City dismissed an indictment against Jared Michael Harrison, who was charged in August with violating a federal law that makes it illegal for "unlawful users or addicts of controlled substances" to possess firearms.

Harrison’s lawyers had argued the portion of federal firearms law focused on drug users or addicts was not consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation, echoing what the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year in a case known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. That case set new standards for interpreting the Second Amendment.

Federal prosecutors, on the other hand, had argued that the portion of the law focused on drug users is "consistent with a longstanding historical tradition in America of disarming presumptively risky persons, namely, felons, the mentally ill, and the intoxicated."

Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
