Social influencer: Listening to Jesus saved me from irreversible trans surgeries

'It's brought me back to who I am as a person, finding God'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2023 at 8:38pm
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Social media influencer Oli London — who briefly identified as transgender — is crediting his relationship with Jesus for stopping him from undergoing surgeries that would have irreversibly damaged his body.

London made the comments on the “Triggernometry” podcast.

The 32-year-old celebrity, who has undergone plastic surgeries to look more like Korean pop stars, said his awakening came as he sat in the back of a church service. He told the podcast’s cohosts Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin he heard a voice in his head telling him to stop his vain pursuit and enjoy who he was created to be.

Read the full story ›

