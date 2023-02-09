Social influencer: Listening to Jesus saved me from irreversible trans surgeries

(FAITHWIRE) -- Social media influencer Oli London — who briefly identified as transgender — is crediting his relationship with Jesus for stopping him from undergoing surgeries that would have irreversibly damaged his body.

London made the comments on the “Triggernometry” podcast.

The 32-year-old celebrity, who has undergone plastic surgeries to look more like Korean pop stars, said his awakening came as he sat in the back of a church service. He told the podcast’s cohosts Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin he heard a voice in his head telling him to stop his vain pursuit and enjoy who he was created to be.

