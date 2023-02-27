A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Sound like Mickey Mouse': East Palestine residents' shock illnesses after derailment

'My chest hurts so much at night I feel like I'm drowning'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2023 at 9:50pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- EAST PALESTINE, OHIO – Wade Lovett’s been having trouble breathing since the Feb. 3 Norfolk South train derailment and toxic explosion here. In fact, his voice sounds as if he’s been inhaling helium.

“Doctors say I definitely have the chemicals in me but there’s no one in town who can run the toxicological tests to find out which ones they are,” Lovett, 40, an auto detailer, said in an extremely high-pitched voice. “My voice sounds like Mickey Mouse. My normal voice is low. It’s hard to breathe, especially at night. My chest hurts so much at night I feel like I’m drowning. I cough up phlegm a lot. I lost my job because the doctor won’t release me to go to work.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Despite his health woes, Lovett and his fiancée, Tawnya Irwin, 45, spent last Thursday delivering bottled water to locals. They picked up new cases outside a home on East Clark Street which has become the heart of East Palestine’s homegrown campaign to fight back against the forces that upended the lives of roughly 4,700 residents and their animals.

TRENDING: What EV ads during Super Bowl left out

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







