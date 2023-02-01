A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
S&P 500 closes higher, Nasdaq adds 2% as investors look past Fed's rate hike

'We can now say for the first time that the disinflationary process has started'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2023 at 4:08pm
(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks gained on Wednesday in an intraday turnaround as investors shook off a quarter-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve and instead focused on comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that acknowledged falling inflation.

The S&P 500 gained 1.05% to 4,119.47, reversing an early decline of almost 1%. The Nasdaq Composite added 2% to 11,816.32, boosted by gains in chipmakers following strong earnings from Advanced Micro Devices. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8 points, or 0.02% to 34,094.34 — after sliding more than 500 points at the day’s lows.

The Fed’s latest hike represented a slowing from its half-point increase in December, giving a nod to investors hoping the central bank would ease off its aggressive tightening campaign. They were further encouraged by Powell’s comments.

