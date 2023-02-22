A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
S&P 500 notches 4th day of losses after Fed minutes reaffirm tough stance on inflation

'It's a market that has been concerned about earnings about margins, margins pressure, and margin compression'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2023 at 5:00pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks ended lower on Wednesday as traders parsed through a summary of the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting, looking for clues on the central bank’s next move against inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 84.50 points, or 0.26%, ending at 33,045.09. The S&P 500 fell 0.16% and closed at 3,991.05. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.13% to close at 11,507.07.

The Fed’s meeting minutes showed inflation remained “well above” the central bank’s 2% target, adding that the labor market is still “very tight, contributing to continuing upward pressures on wages and prices.”

Read the full story ›

