The spy who woke me: Now James Bond politically shaken, not stirred

Already, the publishers who own the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" stories and the Dr. Suess rhymes have decided they are too politically incorrect to be acceptable any longer.

In the case of Roald Dahl, the publisher decided to edit the "Charlie" books, but then because of public backlash, decided there would be two versions on the market, one original and one edited.

For the Dr. Suess books, the owners simply decided to make some of the stories no longer available.

Now, according to a report from the Daily Wire, Ian Fleming's James Bond books are getting a makeover.

It's so that they are politically acceptable.

The Daily Wire noted confirmation from the Sunday Telegraph that "new editions of Fleming’s original novels will feature rewritten and deleted passages. Ian Fleming Publications reportedly worked with 'sensitivity readers' to identify and rewrite language that could be construed as racist or otherwise problematic."

The Daily Wire explained, "The organization said Fleming himself was in favor of rewrites and even approved edits to the book 'Live and Let Die' (1954) before his death in 1964. Those changes included removing negative slang terms for black people, such as the n-word, and replacing them with simply 'black man' or 'black person.'"

Will editing James Bond novels to be more politically correct make them less appealing?

Said one unidentified official at Ian Fleming Publications, "We at Ian Fleming Publications reviewed the text of the original Bond books and decided our best course of action was to follow Ian’s lead. We have made changes to ‘Live and Let Die’ that he himself authorized."

The report said the official confirmed the instances involved "racial terms."

The Daily Wire noted, "The new versions of Bond novels will include a disclaimer: 'This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace. A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.'"

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



