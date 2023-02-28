State fights back against China's push to buy up America's farms

Lawmakers in one state are working to ban China – or any other foreign adversary – from buying up farms and other agricultural land.

It's a move that seems to be winning the support of many Americans, when those farms are near military bases.

The Epoch Times reports the agenda is advancing in Virginia, where a plan approved by both the House of Delegates and the Senate will ban the sales of those properties to foreign adversaries.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign the ban that's been one of his agenda items for some time already.

"Virginians – not the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] – should own the rich and vibrant agricultural lands God has blessed us with. That is why I am asking the General Assembly to send me a bill to prohibit dangerous foreign entities tied to the CCP from purchasing Virginia farmland," he said in a State of the Commonwealth at the beginning of the legislative session.

"The stakes are too high, and the consequences are too great."

The Times report also noted the law would require the state Agriculture and Consumer Services department to report annually on land ownership by foreigners.

"Virginia’s definition of foreign adversaries follows the Department of Commerce’s designation. Along with China, the current list also includes Cuba, Russia, North Korea, and a Venezuelan politician," the report said.

An estimated 14,000 acres of Virginia farms already are owned by China, the report said.

The report noted about two dozen states have no restrictions on foreign ownership of agricultural land.

It was Just the News that documented, "Most American voters say the United States should halt any construction at Chinese-owned property near U.S. military facilities and stop deliveries to and from such locations."

That's from a poll, by Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group. It showed 76.3% of likely American voters answered "Yes" to the question: "In light of the Chinese spy balloon, do you think the United States should put a freeze on any construction on or deliveries to/from Chinese owned property near U.S. military installations?"

Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to favor ceasing activities at Chinese-owned properties at 89% to 64%, the report noted.

It said national security concerns over Chinese entities buying land near U.S. military bases has prompted legislators in Texas, North Dakota and Florida already respond.

