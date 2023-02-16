State introduces bill to ban all tobacco products to those born after 2007

(CALIFORNIA GLOBE) – A bill to ban all tobacco sales to those born after 2007, resulting in the eventual total phase out of tobacco sales in the state in the coming decade, was introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Assembly Bill 935, authored by Assemblyman Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael), would specifically implement a phased tobacco ban by prohibiting a tobacco retailer from selling tobacco products to any person born on or after January 1, 2007. While sales would be legal for anyone born before the cutoff date, the 21-years-old restriction would eventually be replaced by this law. For example, in 2029, only those 22 and older would be able to purchase tobacco, and in 2040, only those 33 years and older. The bill would also provide penalties for violations, including escalating civil fines and the suspension or revocation of the sellers license to sell tobacco products.

Assemblyman Connolly wrote the bill as a measure to improve public health, as well as the health of the next generations in California. Connolly also noted that the bill was similar to laws passed in New Zealand, which set a tobacco ban for all born after 2009, and Norway, which has a proposed ban for anyone born after 2000.

