State introduces bill to prevent schools from suspending disruptive students

(CREATIVE DESTRUCTIVE MEDIA) – At a time when schools across the country struggle with a return to the classroom after the pandemic, and it seems as though videos of school fights and beatdowns between students emerge almost weekly, the California Senate is considering a bill that would bar schools from suspending disruptive students because suspension is allegedly discriminatory.

You read that right. Being held accountable for one's bad behavior is a form of discrimination.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In a world where being white automatically makes one racist, it should come as no surprise that reprimanding a disruptive student would be interpreted as a discriminatory act.

TRENDING: Sam Smith's Satan-worshiping Grammy performance hit with myriad of FCC complaints

Read the full story ›