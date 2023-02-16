A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State introduces bill to prevent schools from suspending disruptive students

Say such practices are 'discriminatory'

Published February 16, 2023 at 2:49pm
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:49pm
(CREATIVE DESTRUCTIVE MEDIA) – At a time when schools across the country struggle with a return to the classroom after the pandemic, and it seems as though videos of school fights and beatdowns between students emerge almost weekly, the California Senate is considering a bill that would bar schools from suspending disruptive students because suspension is allegedly discriminatory.

You read that right. Being held accountable for one's bad behavior is a form of discrimination.

In a world where being white automatically makes one racist, it should come as no surprise that reprimanding a disruptive student would be interpreted as a discriminatory act.

