State lawmakers adopting plan to give teachers gun lessons

One statement in the whole gun-control/Second Amendment debate that is likely undeniable is that a good person armed and trained with firearms has a better chance of protecting someone else from an attack than a good person without a weapon.

Now there's a state legislature that is poised to advance that argument.

According to a report from Just the News, lawmakers in the Indiana House have adopted a plan that would allow teachers and staff members in schools to be trained with firearms.

House Bill 1177 would have the state pay for up to 40 hours of training from a qualified instructor, the report explained.

"The training would be strictly voluntary for the teachers and staff members, but the school board or charter school would need to approve it. Teachers at nonpublic schools would also be eligible for the training," Just the News said.

Rep. Jim Lucas, who is sponsoring the plan, said it was simply common sense.

He said he's worked with law enforcement interests and public safety consultants to put the idea together.

"When faced with a life-or-death situation, simple drills and basic training can make all the difference. With this legislation, schools have the option to send their teachers through a state-certified course designed to teach them how to respond to a threat like an active-shooter situation," he explained.

Schools in the state already have been given, over the past decade, some $133 million to cover their security improvement plans.

The bill does provide that if a teacher is on suspension, under investigation, or facing disciplinary action, they are not eligible for the program.

The plan now goes to the state Senate.

