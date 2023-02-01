You're 'only a state, not a god': Officials push Christians to support sin

Officials in the state of Colorado are being scorched in a new editorial from the Washington Examiner, which bluntly informed them that Colorado is a state, "not a god."

"It lacks the power to force anyone to celebrate other people'[s choices, which is what the Left and the [state civil rights] commissioners are trying to do," the editorial explained. "Toleration is not enough for them; they demand affirmation."

The blast comes because of the state's continuing attacks on Christians who refuse to violate their faith and submit to the random demands of LGBT activists.

It was triggered by the recent ruling from the leftist state's "Civil Rights Commission," which said baker Jack Phillips had to create a special blue-and-pink cake for a leftist who wanted to celebrate the transgender ideology.

There are bakeries in the state run by homosexuals that would have produced such a cake, but the activists targeted Phillips because of his Christianity, and the state has joined in their campaign.

Phillips, of course, won several years ago when the Supreme Court harshly criticized Colorado at that time for its hostility to Christianity. That fight was over a demand Phillips create a cake celebrating a same-sex duo.

Said the Examiner, "The Supreme Court took the easy way out when it first heard a dispute between Jack Phillips, a baker, and the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Justices sidestepped the fundamental issue, which was whether the state could compel speech from private citizens, and instead impugned the commission's actions by pointing to the bigoted statements that its members directed at Christians."

It continued, "Now the commission is back, persecuting Phillips again. Its case proves that the Left will stop at nothing to force everyone, irrespective of moral objections, to celebrate lifestyle choices of which they disapprove."

In the first case, Phillips "made clear that he was not discriminating against homosexuals, telling the couple, 'I'll make your birthday cakes, shower cakes — sell you cookies and brownies. I just don't make cakes for same-sex weddings,'" the Examiner said.

"Instead of finding another Denver baker, the couple tried to force Phillips to bake the cake by filing a discrimination complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission."

During the earlier case, a member of Colorado's commission, Diann Rice, publicly exhibited bias against Phillips during a hearing, comparing him to a Nazi.

She said, "I would also like to reiterate what we said in the hearing or the last meeting. Freedom of religion and religion has been used to justify all kinds of discrimination throughout history, whether it be slavery, whether it be the Holocaust, whether it be – I mean, we – we can list hundreds of situations where freedom of religion has been used to justify discrimination. And to me it is one of the most despicable pieces of rhetoric that people can use to – to use their religion to hurt others."

And the state's double standard, under a homosexual Gov. Jared Polis, clearly was documented, because evidence showed that several homosexual bakers were approached with requests to create cakes with messages condemning homosexuality. They refused because the message conflicted with their beliefs.

Yet Colorado officials have repeatedly refused to grant Phillips that same right. What they ordered for Phillips was a penalty that included indoctrination to try to force him to change his beliefs.

The Examiner said, "The Left’s persecution of Phillips is not isolated vindictiveness. Activists also sue florists and web designers who won't celebrate same-sex weddings or gender transitions. This is a deliberate and programmatic effort to put traditional or individual belief beyond the protection of standard civil and human rights. It is part of a culturewide effort to force conformity on a public that does not agree with the corrosive falsehoods being peddled by a vociferous and odious cult of leftist militants."

The editorial said, "The facts are always the same. A Christian artist, florist, baker, or web designer who is happy to serve anyone, regardless of sexuality or gender identity, is targeted for attack for what they represent. What they represent is a principled refusal to say what they do not believe, a refusal to create an artifact that celebrates a lifestyle to which Christians object."

Then the editorial unleashed: "Colorado is only a state, not a god. It lacks the power to force anyone to celebrate other people's choices, which is what the Left and the commissioners are trying to do. Toleration is not enough for them; they demand affirmation."

The Examiner said the Supreme Court, which undoubtedly will be asked to overturn Colorado's anti-Christian agenda, should "finish the job."

"Rather than allow Phillips and others to be persecuted by the Colorado commission and others like it, justices should make it clear that in this country, the beliefs of Christians, and of members of other religions, are to be respected, and nobody may be obliged to parrot beliefs they do not hold just because they have become fashionable."

