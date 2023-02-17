State social workers now must ask whether infants identify as 'nonbinary'

There have been many extremes reached in the transgender agenda, not the least of which is the idea that a male can, by taking drugs and undergoing some surgical violence to his body, become a woman.

Or vice versa.

But there's a new one now:

A requirement that social workers in one state identify, when they are involved in a case, whether newborn babies identify themselves as male, female or "non-binary."

TRENDING: Bruce Willis' family announces diagnosis of 'cruel disease'

Perhaps one "goo" means male, two female and three "non-binary"?

The Washington Free Beacon reports it obtained access to a government form now required of social workers in Pennsylvania.

"The state's Office of Child Development and Early Learning, which funds health and social programs for young children, requires providers to report demographic information on their cases – including, since 2022, the gender identity of infants. Data collection forms for the agency now ask for newborns' 'gender' rather than their sex and allow providers to select male, female, or 'Gender Non-Binary,'" the publication reported.

The forms are used for home-visit programs, including those exclusively for infants.

Do social workers honestly believe babies can "identify" as nonbinary? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (1 Votes) 50% (1 Votes)

The Free Beacon noted one social worker explained, "I have to ask clients, 'Is your 10-day-old male, female, or nonbinary?'"

The state's Department of Human Services, responding to the publication, "downplayed the requirements."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ali Fogarty, a spokesperson, said in an email it's just a data collation point and there's no "expectation" that parents be asked the question.

The Free Beacon noted, "The questions, which were updated in August according to the forms, come amid mounting concerns that the rise in childhood gender dysphoria has been driven by social forces – including the push to teach young people about gender identity and the practice of 'affirming' children who identify as transgender. That practice is 'not a neutral act,' a review by England's National Health Service concluded last year, but an 'active intervention' that can lock in trans identity, promoting the distress it's meant to alleviate."

Most studies show that most cases of children with gender dysphoria resolve themselves and leave the children comfortable as boys, if they were born male, or girls if they were born female, if they are left alone.

"These questions plant the seed in parents," the Pennsylvania social worker told the Free Beacon.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].