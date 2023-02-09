Stefanik: FBI's censorship of Hunter Biden laptop was 'election meddling'

The FBI's decision to tell Twitter, and other social media companies, to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story just before the 2020 election was "the definition of election meddling … on behalf of Democrats."

And it was paid for by taxpayers.

That's the verdict from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, according to a report from Fox News.

The New York congresswoman's comments came during Thursday's hearing by the House Subcommittee on Weaponization.

It's investigating how Democrats turned the nation's federal government agencies and bureaucracies into weapons to be used against conservatives and Republicans.

She cited the "Twitter Files," documentation about what the social media company did to protect Democrats, information released under new owner Elon Musk.

"The Twitter files are just the tip of the iceberg because there’s so much more," she explained.

She pointed to "a corrupt revolving door at the highest levels between the FBI and Twitter."

In fact, Jim Baker, formerly with the FBI, ended up as general counsel to Twitter, before he was dismissed.

He was part of the FBI's now-debunked Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.

She cited polling that said many Americans would not have voted for Biden had they known about the facts in the reporting about the laptop, which contains a multitude of scandals about the Biden empire, and was abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop.

A Media Research Center poll conducted in the days after the 2020 election found that 36% of self-described Biden voters said they were not aware of the evidence behind claims that Joe Biden was personally involved in his son Hunter’s business deals with China, a claim bolstered by emails found on Hunter’s laptop.

Thirteen percent of those voters (4.6% of all Biden voters in the sample) said that if they had known the facts, they would not have voted for Biden.

That likely would have given President Trump a victory in several of the swing states in that election, and a second term in the White House.

Stefanik said, "This is the definition of election meddling, and it’s the definition of election meddling by the FBI on behalf of Democrats, paid for by the U.S. taxpayers. … It’s collusion. It’s corruption. And it is unconstitutional."

She noted the FBI paid Twitter $3.5 million since 2019.

