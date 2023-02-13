Stocks close higher, Dow pops 300 points ahead of inflation report

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Monday as traders looked ahead to Tuesday's key inflation report, regaining their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 377 points higher, or 1.11%, its best daily performance in February. The S&P 500 climbed 1.15%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.48%.

Microsoft led the Dow's gains, rising 3%. Nike, Salesforce and Intel also boosted the index, up 2.5%, 2.3% and 2.61%, respectively. The technology sector was the best performer on the Dow, up 1.9%.

