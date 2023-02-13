A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks close higher, Dow pops 300 points ahead of inflation report

'The very comforting disinflation story is more complex than we'd like it to be'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2023 at 4:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Monday as traders looked ahead to Tuesday's key inflation report, regaining their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 377 points higher, or 1.11%, its best daily performance in February. The S&P 500 climbed 1.15%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.48%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Microsoft led the Dow's gains, rising 3%. Nike, Salesforce and Intel also boosted the index, up 2.5%, 2.3% and 2.61%, respectively. The technology sector was the best performer on the Dow, up 1.9%.

TRENDING: Trolls won't stop getting nude, waving swastikas on lawmakers' Zoom calls

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Governor announces plan to end 'woke banking'
Stocks close higher, Dow pops 300 points ahead of inflation report
Trolls won't stop getting nude, waving swastikas on lawmakers' Zoom calls
'Highest level we've ever seen': Massive amount of U.S. high-school girls getting raped
Medical school quietly scrubs website after U.S. probe into woke scholars program
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×