Stocks close higher after worst week of 2023, major indexes on track to end February with declines

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Monday as traders tried to recover some ground following the worst week of the year on Wall Street. Investors also looked ahead to another big week in retail earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72.17 points, or 0.22%, to close at 32,889.09. The S&P 500 was up 0.31% at 3,982.24, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.63% to 11,466.98.

The moves came as Treasury yields eased, following a jump on Friday after a hotter-than-expected reading from the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation metric.

