Stocks close lower as higher rates rattle investors

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious of rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 36 points, or 0.1%, making up some ground after losing more than 240 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 slid 0.6, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Investors were taking some profits after the stock market’s hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.

TRENDING: Taylor Swift's perverted Christianity: Sodomy is good, protecting babies is awful

Read the full story ›