Stocks close lower as higher rates rattle investors

Most participants are a little shook by the huge increase in yields for a 2nd straight day'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2023 at 4:13pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious of rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 36 points, or 0.1%, making up some ground after losing more than 240 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 slid 0.6, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1%.

Investors were taking some profits after the stock market’s hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.

Read the full story ›

