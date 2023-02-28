'Stop lying': Watch intense new TV ad urging probe of Dr. Fauci

A member of Congress bluntly is accusing Anthony Fauci, who was Joe Biden's top adviser on the COVID-19 pandemic, of being involved in the "gain-of-function" research that could have contributed to the worldwide catastrophe.

And she says a good place to start is with some answers.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says in a new television ad, "Dr. Fauci needs to be held accountable. He has a lot of answers to give. He needs to stop lying. There needs to be an investigation and China needs to pay."

The U.S. Department of Energy just days ago concluded that the COVID-19 virus likely came out of the Wuhan, China, lab where scientists were working on bat coronaviruses, specifically working to make them more dangerous so they could be studied.

That process is called "gain-of-function" work and reports suggest that American taxpayer money was used for grants there.

What is increasingly unlikely is that the COVID threat came from sources other than the lab, such as a "wet market" that had been suggested as a source.

Greene, a member of the special House COVID Committee, released a new political ad which demands information about what went on, specifically what Fauci knew, when he knew it, and where he directed money while he was in his position, from which he recently retired, as chief of the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Greene charges that Fauci was "responsible" for creating gain of function work, and then he gave it to China.

There, viruses were "supercharged," she said.

She accused him of being "involved in the making of COVID-19 … complicit."

Multiple members of Congress have been infuriated by Fauci's rejection of any responsibility for whatever participation he had in gain-of-function research, or the development of COVID.

Columnist Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner reported, "House Republicans have pledged to investigate the crisis and have promised to haul Fauci in to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which Greene serves on."

He reported in the ad, which included committee hearing and media clips, Greene also highlighted concerns raised by other lawmakers including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., about Fauci’s involvement with a suspected lab in Wuhan, China, that will be a focus of the hearings.

Greene said, "He was very involved in this gain of function research. He was involved in the grants that went to a third party that paid for it. Dr. Fauci is responsible for all of this. He created the gain of function. He gave it to China. They created the bio weapon, which is COVID-19. And it broke the world."

