HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Student on life support after collapsing during basketball game

18-year-old has been playing sports since he was 10

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 1:52pm
(WXYZ) – A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game.

Detroit Public Schools Community District officials confirmed the medical emergency happened Tuesday night at the school. Family members say 18-year-old Cartier Woods went into cardiac arrest during the game. The teen is now in the hospital on life support.

His aunt and legal guardian, Dwanda Woods, says the 18-year-old has been playing sports since he was 10 and has dreams of continuing to play in to college next year.

