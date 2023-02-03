Study: Nearly half of women who took COVID vax experience menstrual changes

In light of concerns expressed by an executive with Pfizer, which makes an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, about the impact of the shots on women and their reproductive health, a National Institutes of Health Study is trending online.

As is the term "pfertility."

It was Jordon Trishton Walker, a research director for Pfizer, who said in an undercover video that, "There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles. So, people will have to investigate that down the line."

He made himself famous just days earlier by claiming that Pfizer was mutating the COVID-19 virus in order to continue selling more vaccines – a move he called a "cash cow." Experts suggested he was simply making up statements at the time.

But now the Daily Clout documents that his comments have triggered a high level of interest in a National Institutes of Health study that found 40.2% of vaccinated women experienced menstrual changes.

The report explained, "That means that over 40 million women in the United States have had their menstrual cycles affected by the C19 jab."

The Hill, only last month, confirmed, "Since early in the pandemic, women have reported experiencing changes in their menstruation after they got COVID-19 or were vaccinated against it.

"Research has backed up those anecdotal reports, showing COVID-19 vaccination having a temporary but noticeable impact on women’s periods and their accompanying symptoms," the report said.

It cited other studies, including one of 4,000 women that found cycle lengths were extended.

"An even larger study of nearly 20,000 women in the U.K. found a similar effect on overall cycle length, but also noted that it was extended for longer in people who got both doses of a vaccine within the same menstrual cycle. For these individuals, their cycle length increased by an average of 3.7 days," the report said.

And a paper published by the Journal of Infection and Chemotherapy "reinforced that finding with new data," the Hill said.

Yet another study, from Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses, confirmed woman had "more frequent back pain, nausea, tiredness, pelvic pain, unprescribed analgesics use and passage of loose stools in connection with their menstruation compared to unvaccinated individuals."

The Daily Clout reported comments from several experts, including Dr. Paul Thomas, who said, "If they get this COVID jab into every child …that might be close to the end of the human race. Because we don't know what it's doing to fertility, but it does not look good."

Dr. Naomi Wolf was quoted, "I've seen the 360-degree harms to human reproduction … There's nothing to do but conclude that it's an attack on the West and America's ability to reproduce itself in the next generation."

Daily Clout listed the comments because, "In light of Project Veritas' latest bombshell, we have compiled an array of respected voices speaking out about menstrual and fertility concerns. Doctors, scientists, thought leaders, and woman across the globe have been screaming from the rooftops on this subject years now."

Those comments included one from Dr. Roger Hodkinson that unborn girls could be rendered infertile, something that "will not fully be known until 20 years' time." And Dr. Ryan Cole said, "Not only could you be sterilizing your daughter, you could be ruining her heart, you could be inflaming her liver, you [could] be inflaming her brain, her adrenal glands, her spleen, her bone marrow."

Walker, in fact, warned, "The [COVID] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know.

"I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like -- because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles. I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line. If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous."

