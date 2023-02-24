A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWHEN THE EARTH MOVES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stunning footage captures 'thunderous' rockslide at Yosemite National Park

Area closed for 24 hours as a precaution

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:27pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Rockslide in Yosemite (video screenshot)

Rockslide in Yosemite (video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – Jaw-dropping footage emerged this week of a “thunderous” rockslide inside Yosemite National Park that temporarily closed down part of the natural beauty.

Boulders came tumbling down Monday from the 3,000-foot high El Capitan rock formation, park officials said. A section of rock broke off and fell to the base of the summit, causing a cloud of debris, according to footage. No injuries were reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The area around Northside Drive of the park was closed for 24 hours as a precaution before park officials reopened it Tuesday.

TRENDING: State investigates after poll watcher says ballot shredding captured on video during 2022 Election Night

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Expert warns it could take 'decades' for Ohio town to recover after toxic train derailment
Toxic train derailment killed more than 43,000 aquatic animals
28% OK with editing human embryo's genes to boost chance of top college acceptance
Mom fears for her Jewish son as district grapples with wave of antisemitic incidents
Teacher who saluted Hitler, pushed antisemitic conspiracy on students place on leave
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×