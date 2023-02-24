Stunning footage captures 'thunderous' rockslide at Yosemite National Park

(NEW YORK POST) – Jaw-dropping footage emerged this week of a “thunderous” rockslide inside Yosemite National Park that temporarily closed down part of the natural beauty.

Boulders came tumbling down Monday from the 3,000-foot high El Capitan rock formation, park officials said. A section of rock broke off and fell to the base of the summit, causing a cloud of debris, according to footage. No injuries were reported.

The area around Northside Drive of the park was closed for 24 hours as a precaution before park officials reopened it Tuesday.

