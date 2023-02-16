A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S. Wire WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Super Bowl viewers convinced Rihanna flashed secret symbol during performance

'Why is no one talking about this?'

Peter Partoll, The Western Journal By Peter Partoll, The Western Journal
Published February 15, 2023 at 8:27pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A strange gesture made by singer Rihanna during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night has many on social media claiming that she was signaling support for the Illuminati.

At one point during the performance, Rihanna held up her hands and made a triangular symbol with them, which has led people on TikTok and Twitter to speculate that she was making the Illuminati symbol.

One user on TikTok posted a video with the caption, "Why is no one talking about this. The sign that she's doing and the shape of her stage."

@nikolapergamov Rihanna Super-Bowl #iluminatti #rihanna #superbowl #illuminaticonfirmed #nikolapergamov #jefreestar #sellsoul #fyp #stich #aliens #omg #rihannavideo ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs - Skittlegirl Sound

TRENDING: What are Judeo-Christian values?

One Twitter user also pointed it out, saying that the TV stations "censored" it during the performance.

Now it seems very unlikely that Rihanna was actually making the gesture out of support for the Illuminati, and other people have since come forward with alternative theories that make much more sense.

Was Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show the worst in modern history?

One theory was that because she was singing the song "Diamonds" when she made the gesture, she was merely trying to signify a diamond as a visual for the audience.

Others suggested that it was the symbol for Roc-A-Fella Records, coined by Jay-Z, which Rihanna is signed to on a record deal.

Now while the gesture was probably one of these two alternative theories, it is hardly surprising that the American public should see this gesture and automatically assume the worst.

The Hollywood elites are known for their leftist politics and their sinful lifestyle choices. Many have seemingly sold themselves out to the devil in order to advance their careers, as was demonstrated by Sam Smith's recent Grammy performance.

We saw an explicit example of this during the Super Bowl, with an Avocados from Mexico advertisement that denigrated the fall of man and mocked God.

So, no, Rihanna was almost certainly not making the Illuminati symbol during her performance, but the character of the Hollywood elites is such, that Americans can be forgiven for assuming it.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×