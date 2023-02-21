Supremes again refuse hearing 2020 election case alleging Biden, lawmakers ignored fraud

(JUST THE NEWS) -- The Supreme Court announced Tuesday it will not hear a 2020 election lawsuit against former Vice President Mike Pence, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, 291 House members and 94 senators, after a petition to reconsider was filed last month.

The lawsuit alleges the respondents violated their oaths of office by refusing to investigate evidence of fraud in the 2020 election before accepting the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, allowing for Biden and Harris to be "fraudulently" inaugurated.

The court held a private conference Friday to vote to reconsider whether to hear the case, releasing its decision Tuesday. Four of the nine justices must vote to hear a case for it to move forward.

