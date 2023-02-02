A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Suspect seen on camera throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue arrested

License plate reading device recorded vehicle passing by shortly before and after incident

Published February 2, 2023 at 12:10pm
Published February 2, 2023 at 12:10pm
Suspect seen on camera throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue arrested (video screenshot)

(BREAKING 911) – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: "On Jan. 29, 2023, at 03:19 a.m., a surveillance camera at the Temple Ner Tamid Jewish Congregation in Bloomfield, New Jersey, recorded a person later identified as Malindretos as he approached the temple. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black or dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem of what appeared to be a skull and cross bones, black pants, dark shoes, and white gloves. The video showed Malindretos walking up to the front entrance area of the temple, pausing, and then igniting a wick on the top of a bottle. He then threw the bottle at the front glass doors of the temple and fled on foot."

