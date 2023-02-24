A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Systemic racism in East Palestine

Daniel Greenfield: Ohio town would have gotten more attention 'if its people had not been white'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FRONTPAGE) -- Two years ago, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg announced that he was making the fight against “systemic racism” into the core of his job. The failed South Bend mayor came out of the gate claiming that highways were racist. Last year, he went to Birmingham to announce the launch of a $1 billion plan to tear down racist highways and implement transportation equity.

Taxpayer money would be directed to “economically disadvantaged communities, especially those with projects that are focused on equity and environmental justice.”

East Palestine was not one of them.

On Feb 3, a train filled with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine. That same day, an interview with Buttigieg about “infrastructure, safety and equity” appeared in Forbes Magazine.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Systemic racism in East Palestine
Biden's secretary of state dismisses report of 'low stockpiles' as U.S. funnels weapons to Ukraine
Russia sends ship to space station to rescue 'stranded crew'
Retirees lost 23% of their 401(k) savings in 2022
Bernie Sanders is pushing Biden to expand Social Security – and hike taxes in the process
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×