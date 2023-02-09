Teachers stage illegal strike, now want the public to pay their fines

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Massachusetts teachers union is asking the community to help them cover fines for striking and cancelling classes for a week.

The Woburn Teachers Association has been charged a total of $250,000 in fines for illegally striking and causing school to be cancelled for a week in February, according to News 7 Boston. The teachers union asked the community to help them cover the cost of the fines through a GoFundMe campaign and a bake sale.

TRENDING: Poll: Americans haven't been this down on personal finances since Great Recession

“Any help would be immensely appreciated,” the teachers union wrote in a tweet linked to the GoFundMe. “We have some fines to pay and unfortunately the back (sic) sale couldn’t cover it all.”

The tweet ended with a winking emoji.

As of Thursday, community members raised more than $46,000 for the teachers union, according to the GoFundMe page.

The teachers went on strike starting on Jan. 30 asking for a 14.75% raise, an increase in salary for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes. The city and the union reached an agreement giving the teachers a 13.75% raise over the next four years, 10 extra minutes in their work day and a 40% raise for paraprofessionals, according to the Boston Herald.

Should the public pay the fines for an illegal teachers' strike? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (11 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Woburn families have made yummy baked goods in an effort to support getting the students back to school. The WTA continues to be overwhelmed with appreciation for our amazing community supporters! pic.twitter.com/plbCipxTlz — Woburn Teachers Association (@WoburnTeachers) February 5, 2023

Massachusetts’ teachers are among the highest paid teachers in the country, with an average full time salary of $88,000. Woburn Public School District teachers make an average of $85,000, according to News 7 Boston.

“The strike is illegal,” Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin told ABC 5. “It should’ve never happened, but we’re happy with the deal, and we’re ready to move on.”

The Woburn Teachers Association, Woburn Public School Committee and Galvin did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!