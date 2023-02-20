'Terrified': Girl, 13, flees Ukraine, gets robbed and harassed at U.S. public school

By Jennie Taer

A Ukrainian refugee teen has found her new school in San Francisco to be overrun with disrespectful students who face little discipline, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Yana, 13, believed attending Marina Middle School in San Francisco would be like a teen movie, but found it to be complete chaos as students disrespected teachers by interrupting their classes, jumping on the desks and cursing with no repercussions, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The Ukrainian refugee had her phone stolen in the cafeteria and faced bullying while attending the public school.

“After one week, I understood that was normal,” Yana said of an incident in which her cell phone was stolen and the group of students she believed did it threatened her.

“I thought it was going to be better because it’s San Francisco,” she said. “But after two days, I saw everything going on at the school.”

“They started yelling and cursing and moving toward her,” her aunt said. “A counselor came and intervened.”

Yana stopped going to school after the theft and her mother and aunt, Mariia Moroz, asked for a school transfer, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I was scared, but now I’m thinking about (the students) with more anger that they are there and she’s sitting here at home,” her aunt added.

“She would tell us and we were terrified,” Moroz said.

San Francisco has ongoing issues due to the COVID-19 lockdowns when schools were shut to in-person learning, Han Phung, San Francisco Unified assistant superintendent of middle schools, said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle

“They were in fourth grade when everything shut down,” Phung said. “Then they jumped into middle school.”

“Remember folks were in their houses and not having to deal with other kids and emotions,” Phung added.

A law firm filed a complaint against Marina Middle School over “staffing chaos” after reports circulated of disciplinary issues at the institution, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

“The staffing chaos at Marina Middle School, with numerous departures and vacancies, rolling substitutes instead of stable teachers, and unlawful assignments are among the worst conditions we’ve seen since we filed (the Williams case) over 20 years ago,” Public Advocates managing attorney John Affeldt said, according to a January San Francisco Chronicle report. “While hiring is a challenge post-pandemic for most districts, SFUSD needs to be much more proactive in addressing the vacancies at Marina Middle and across the district.”

“Inaction is not an option,” Affeldt said.

Marina Middle School didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

