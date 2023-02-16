Thai soccer player rescued from flooded cave in 2018 died in England from head injury

(FOX NEWS) – The young soccer player who died in England this week after his team was dramatically rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 is reported to have suffered a head injury from an accidental fall.

Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep, of the "Wild Boars" team, was one of 12 players who, along with their coach, became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm in June 2018.

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old was found unconscious in his dorm room at the soccer academy he had been attending in Leicestershire since late 2022, the BBC reported. He later died at a local hospital. The BBC, citing Thai media, said reports indicated Promthep that suffered a head injury.

