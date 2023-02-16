A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Thai soccer player rescued from flooded cave in 2018 died in England from head injury

Suffered accidental fall

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – The young soccer player who died in England this week after his team was dramatically rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 is reported to have suffered a head injury from an accidental fall.

Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep, of the "Wild Boars" team, was one of 12 players who, along with their coach, became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm in June 2018.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old was found unconscious in his dorm room at the soccer academy he had been attending in Leicestershire since late 2022, the BBC reported. He later died at a local hospital. The BBC, citing Thai media, said reports indicated Promthep that suffered a head injury.

TRENDING: Sam Smith's Satan-worshiping Grammy performance hit with myriad of FCC complaints

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Fetterman checks himself into hospital for 'clinical depression'
1 governor's plan to degrade election integrity
Secret China donations to Univ. of Delaware soared after opening of Biden Institute
U.S. F-35 jets intercept 4 Russian fighter aircraft near Alaska
Thai soccer player rescued from flooded cave in 2018 died in England from head injury
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×