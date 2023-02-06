THIRD Chinese spy balloon 'operating near U.S. interests' – but officials won't say where

(DAILY MAIL) -- A third Chinese spy balloon could be lingering near US interests, but officials won't say where it is.
An anonymous source told the Washington Post a third balloon is likely operating near the US after the first balloon was discovered hovering over Montana on Thursday and another was found above Latin America on Friday.
The first balloon was shot down by an F-22 Raptor out of Langley Air Force base with a single AIM-9X sidewinder missile at 2.38pm today off the coast of South Carolina.
