THIRD Chinese spy balloon 'operating near U.S. interests' – but officials won't say where

Beijing said to be 'freaked' out by incidents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2023 at 9:33pm
Sailors work in the bridge of the USS Porter at night in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 14, 2021.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

(DAILY MAIL) -- A third Chinese spy balloon could be lingering near US interests, but officials won't say where it is.

An anonymous source told the Washington Post a third balloon is likely operating near the US after the first balloon was discovered hovering over Montana on Thursday and another was found above Latin America on Friday.

The first balloon was shot down by an F-22 Raptor out of Langley Air Force base with a single AIM-9X sidewinder missile at 2.38pm today off the coast of South Carolina.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







