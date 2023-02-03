The Third Temple and the Third World War

"I will bring [foreigners] to My holy mountain and make them joyful in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices will be accepted on My altar, for My house will be called a house of prayer for all the nations" (Isaiah 56:7).

On Jan. 24, the recently restored political cat-with-nine-lives, Bibi Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, made a sudden surprise trip to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II on a matter of great urgency. His mission was to reassure the Muslim king that the newly seated Orthodox Jewish/nationalist majority now controlling Israel would not be allowed to disrupt the status quo on the Temple Mount. That status quo consists of virtually absolute Muslim control of the Temple Mount, preserved by Jewish law enforcement, which aggressively suppress' Jewish activity there to prevent, literally, World War III. The entire heavily militarized Muslim world has been at DEFCON 3 since the Jews captured the entirety of Jerusalem in the 1967 war, and much of that world instantly kicks up to DEFCON 2 at the merest hint of Jewish political/religious encroachment on any part of East Jerusalem, but especially the Temple Mount.

As a pro-Israel Christian conservative with an eye toward both prophecy and the culture war, I have been amused by the widespread state of panic in the "mainstream" media who universally condemn the new Israeli leadership as "Israel's most right-wing and religiously conservative government in history," but who now are trapped into vesting their previous punching-bag Netanyahu with legitimacy in the hope he can and will restrain the Orthodox Jews from fulfilling what they view as a mandate from God to rebuild His Temple. Good luck with that. While Netanyahu seems to be more of a globalist than a populist in some things, like the COVID-19 plandemic, he is unquestionably a Jewish nationalist with a vision for Jewish control of the entirety of the lands they owned in antiquity (at least) and perhaps even to the wider boundaries God established in Genesis. Indeed, the left hates him for pursuing Jewish settlement of the "West Bank" instead of ceding it to the "Palestinians" (aka Jordanians).

I've been privileged to visit Israel four times, most recently leading a church tour group from Southern California, and have been on the Temple Mount three times. On our first visit, my wife and I descended to the "off limits" East Gate made impassable with cinder blocks and many rows of graves outside the wall (whose religious "uncleanness" is intended in the logic of Muslim theology to prevent the Judeo-Christian Messiah from entering). It had been temporarily unguarded, but minutes later we got chased off by an angry Muslim guard with a sub-machine gun. On our third visit, I took another risk and accepted the invitation of an unofficial Muslim "guide" to tour the Al Aqsa Mosque (for a fee) which amounted to being escorted down the side of the building to observe the interior through open-air windows where hundreds of men were zealously performing their ritual prayers. Never in my visits to the Temple Mount did I see any overtly Jewish activity or obvious presence at all.

On two occasions, Anne and I also visited the Temple Institute, whose sole purpose is to build and equip the Third Temple. Their preparations are now complete: including the recreation of all the implements and artifacts prescribed by the Bible as well as the altar, the genetic identification and training of the Levitical priests in the Temple rituals, and even the acquisition and verification of the Red Heifer whose ashes are necessary for the final purification of the high priest. "On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m., five perfect, unblemished red heifers arrived in Israel from the USA," reads a statement on the homepage of the group's website. All that remains is the building of the Third Temple itself.

In my perspective (and I've followed this issue very closely from outside the controlled-media bubble), the path to the Third Temple begins in Ukraine, where the U.S. and U.K. deliberately orchestrated the Russian invasion through relentless provocation in the form of creeping nuclear encirclement by NATO, culminating in the 2021/22 massing of forces on the Donbass border to finally crush the pro-Russian separatists there and eliminate Russia's security buffer zone. The "unprovoked" mantra of the lying media regarding Russia is just more deceptive spin by the "OBiden" criminal cartel, as more and more Christians and conservatives are finally beginning to realize. Accepting this hard truth in the face of intense non-stop war-propaganda is key to recognizing just how deep the criminal conspiracy runs.

The U.S./U.K. goals and justifications for provoking the war are numerous: from preventing a super-powerful Russian/German economic partnership from arising outside U.S./U.K. control (greatly facilitated by the Nord Stream pipelines), to covering-up the U.S. Uniparty criminal operations in Ukraine (including both billions in graft and the totally illegal bio-weapons labs), to the punishment of Putin and Russia for defying Obama's global LGBT juggernaut (designed to weaken the nations by unraveling their family-centered social fabric), to balkanizing Russia into multiple competing nations and plundering their natural resources (a centuries-old specialty of the British Empire inherited by the United States after WWII).

But the larger goal – the one related to the Third Temple – is the triggering of World War III to facilitate the One World Government by the U.N./WEF target date of 2030. Nothing would serve the globalist interests of geopolitical consolidation, population reduction, and the total subservience of the survivors better and faster than a global-economy-collapsing world war and its consequent famine and pestilence. It's all planned and plotted: the Great Collapse paves the way for the Great Reset.

A huge benefit of WWIII for Israel would be the opportunity to fully de-nuclearize the increasingly close Russian ally Iran and to weaken or eliminate all of the other "Death to Israel" players on the board without being blamed for starting the world war. (Russia is the elites' chosen scapegoat for that.) And, if WWIII is already happening for other reasons, there's no longer a necessity to preserve the status quo on the Temple Mount. If WWIII launches soon enough, the very people who most want to build the Third Temple will still be in power. How long would it take to build? I've heard rumor that there are (for redundancy) three fully-constructed Temple buildings in diverse locations ready to be airlifted in pieces by construction helicopters at a moment's notice. I don't know if it's true, but it is plausible.

On the prophetic side, the above scenario aligns closely with end-times theology, right down to the idea of the completed Third Temple serving as the symbol of world unity – "a house of prayer for all the nations" – when the season of world war gives way to a season of world peace in the transition from Collapse to Reset, and the still-unrevealed "peacemaker" Antichrist begins to pose as the Messiah.

