It's time to abort the Satanic Temple

In my recent article titled "Pope Benedict and the Antichrist" (featuring Benedict's just-revealed warning in 2015 of the expanding power of the Antichrist), I opined that "the religion of the Antichrist is not reflected in some crude and obviously demonic institution like the clownish and conservative-punking LGBT culture-war instrument they call the 'Temple of Satan,' but is in fact Secular Humanism – the perfection of Satanic delusion in beguiling doctrinal form whose deity is man himself (ala the Serpent's prophecy in Genesis 3:1-5 and God's counter-action in Genesis 3:22-24) and whose mind-enslaved adherents deny its beliefs are religious." I may have understated the level of evil the "Temple of Satan" nonetheless represents.

The Satanic Temple has now taken its circus act to New Mexico and opened a "religious abortion clinic" complete with a satanic ritual designed ostensibly to create a "religious exception" precedent to counter the trend of conservative state bans on abortions, such as in Texas where they have tried similar tactics.

The Satanic Temple is very much like Drag Queen Story Hour – a sophisticated multi-faceted form of "performance art" by homosexuals to advance the LGBT political agenda through public spectacle. The germ of the tactic goes back to the original 1987 blueprint for "gay" cultural supremacy titled "The Overhauling of Straight America" which advised:

"Talk About Gays and Gayness As Loudly and As Often As Possible. The principle behind this advice is simple: almost any behavior begins to look normal if you are exposed to enough of it at close quarters. … One may be offended by its novelty at first – many, in times past, were momentarily scandalized by 'streaking,' eating goldfish, and premarital sex. But as long as Joe Six-pack feels little pressure to perform likewise, and as long as the behavior in question presents little threat to his physical and financial security, he soon gets used to it and life goes on. … Constant talk builds the impression that public opinion is at least divided on the subject." This is the formula for normalizing sin that the LGBTs and then the larger leftist movement have followed ever since.

A few years later it was discovered that changes in society brought about by constantly pushing the "sexual freedom" envelope in the internet age had "flipped the script" on the relationship of public immorality to social consequences. Starting with the Paris Hilton porn scandal, shocking sexual exhibitionism that had previously resulted in reputation-destroying shame, now created pop-culture celebrities and (if properly capitalized upon) rocketing personal wealth. Miley Cyrus was one of the first to seize on this formula, followed by the Kardashian clan, who perfected it. And, as always, after the heterosexuals had been gotten fully "dirty in the deal," the "gays" came out of the shadows to take their rightful place at the head of the parade with new abominations like adult drag queen sex-offenders celebrating the government endorsed trans-sexualization of small children through public schools and libraries.

Sexual scandal is now a multi-billion dollar industry that has incentivized attacks on biblical morality, which was always the goal of the sexual revolution. The Satanic Temple is simply taking that war against God and His people to the next level.

The Satanic Temple has named its abortuary "Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" (because Alito wrote the majority opinion in the Dobbs repeal of Roe v. Wade), which all by itself confirms my characterization of this group as "a conservative-punking LGBT culture-war instrument." It reflects the same mocking spirit as DQSH and the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence," perverse parodies that strongly appeal to America's growing plurality of church-hating atheists that our high schools and colleges have been churning out with factory-like efficiency for decades. These trainees in "useful idiocy" may not even agree with the idea of normalizing Satanism, but they have been conditioned to delight in the mockery of Christians and the "sky fairy" we supposedly worship. But behind the facade of whimsy is cold humorless evil, and their focus on Alito is the secret to why this matter represents an existential threat to America.

It was Alito's fellow Catholic Justice Antonin Scalia who foresaw and tried to prepare for just such an abuse of "religious freedom" in the case of Employment Division v. Smith, 494 U.S. 872 (1990), which considered whether Native American religious ceremonies could include the use of the illegal drug peyote. The court held that they could not, because religious entities are subject to laws of general application (like zoning) and that only laws specifically designed to thwart religious freedom are unconstitutional. Thus, as a legal matter, Satanic ritual abortion is dead on arrival, so to speak, IF Smith survives as a binding legal precedent.

But the deeper crisis exposed by both the Smith case and the Satanic Temple provocation is that America lost God's protection against the tide of evil in the 1947 case of Everson v. Board of Education, which dethroned God in our judicial system by suddenly mandating government neutrality toward all religions after centuries of affirming His authority over us – which we did first as settlements and colonies and then as a union of states, as summarized in Church of the Holy Trinity v. United States, 143 U.S. 457 (1892). Everson was followed by Torcaso v. Watkins (1961) which elevated atheism to the status of a religion, empowering militant atheists to dismantle our Judeo-Christian infrastructure using the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, beginning with the removal of prayer from the schools in 1963. It continues even to this day as somewhat of a mop-up and suppression operation.

Rather than a victory, the Smith ruling was a defeat because it preserved Everson instead of overturning it, endorsing Everson's false, Yahweh-dethroning view of "religious freedom" that gives license for the Satanic Temple both to legally exist and to demand the same "equal protection" for Satanism as its first-cousin atheism got.

Do you see now how America's very survival hangs on a case far less famous than Roe v. Wade but far more consequential? In 1947, Everson conceived the Satanic Temple and many other demonic entities in America's womb (including the abortion industry). This year or next, whenever this matter reaches the Supreme Court, the same conservative justices who aborted Roe v. Wade will have the chance to reach deeper, past the error of Smith, and abort Everson too – and along with it ALL the abominations it spawned. Let's all pray they can summon the courage to do that, because restoring God to America's throne would solve everything!

