Today's young Marxists: Useful idiots to the global elite

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

At the heart of Karl Marx' socialist ideology was the profound hatred of the Western order and civil rights.

His aim was to destroy our culture as we know it, as described in "The Communist Manifesto": "There are … eternal truths such as freedom, justice … that are common to all states of society. But communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion, and all morality."

This is relevant, as stated in a previous article at WND, since so many among the young and inexperienced in America enthusiastically follow the socialist banners today.

Do they even know which values Marx fought for and the degrading attitudes towards human life that permeates his writings? Are they aware of the millions that were killed by Marxist leaders (Stalin, Pol Pot, Mao etc.) in the 1900s, the atheist century notorious for the extermination of "unwanted people"? Have they studied the character of the person they so eagerly wish to follow, an indebted, unemployed man, unable to support his own family, a wretch who called blacks "idiots" and the N-word? Or are today's young "useful naïve idiots" in a cunning elite system of repression that seeks to overthrow social order in the West as we know it, and impose a new world order?

TRENDING: Stunner: Bishop calls cops because Christian man holds biblical beliefs!

Communism and socialism, by the way, are described by Karl Marx as two sides of the same Marxist ideology. The goal was set, as described by Friedrich Engels in 1849: "… the disappearance from the face of the earth not only of reactionary classes and dynasties, but also of entire reactionary peoples. And that, too, is a step forward."

Socialists say that Karl Marx fought against the injustice done to the working class, yet behind closed doors, he openly loathed them, calling them "stupid boys, rogues, asses," stating the need to subdue – not protect – those who are weak and feeble.

"Classes and races that are too weak to dominate the new conditions of existence will be defeated," he wrote, showing no compassion whatsoever over the suffering and evil that would befall the poor when the communists "forcibly overthrow all existing social conditions", to quote "The Communist Manifesto." Robbed of their rights, the people were to become the new slave class, ruled by the terror of their new, Marxist state masters.

Without socialism, it becomes almost impossible to change a vibrant, social structure of Western critical thinking and respect for human life into a passive, deprived, groupthink-controlled public who live subdued under the terrorizing propaganda of a mainstream media, which reports only the government narrative, living in constant fear of the socialist state and its heartless powers.

If you have strong, local governments that fend for the rights and interests of the people, the democratic social order will seek to implement the Charles Montesquieu ideal of the separation of powers between the legislative, the executive and the judicial branches of government in order to avoid a despotism of fear. In a state that promotes liberty, these three must act independently and thus will prevent the abuse of power. Montesquieu's book, "The Spirit of Laws," is one of the great works in the history of political theory and in the history of jurisprudence, and became perhaps the most important piece of political writing of the 18th century, writes Encyclopedia Britannica. It inspired both the British Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (1789) and the Constitution of the United States (1789).

When Marxist repression takes over the public sphere, these ideals are slowly broken down. While constantly pushing for the abolition of order, such as the respect for property rights and the individual's right to own the fruit of his own labor, rights to patriotism, happiness over one's nation; human rights regardless of race, creed or status; a morality based on honesty, trustworthiness, self-restraint and reliability; the family structure protecting men, women and children in a safe space within the home where love is nurtured, restricting sexual behavior to relationships in which the participants have strong legal rights such as marriage; defending the woman's right to be respected and not encouraged to be available sexually to everyone – when all these pillars of stability in society are belittled, subdued, laughed at, persecuted and ridiculed; in this type of society, the people finally turn into communist, godless peasants without any hope of independence, silent when facing the all-powerful socialist state, any diversity crushed by its ruthless socialist leaders.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!